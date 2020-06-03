Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Seeks Used Canoes For Group Of Seven Mural Project

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is seeking donations of used canoes for a series of murals that will be painted to celebrate 100 years since the formation of the Group of Seven, a collection of artists famous for depicting Canadian landscapes.

Donated canoes do not need to be in working condition and will ideally be made of fibreglass or aluminum, though all types will be considered, according to the HfA. Local artist Gerry Lantaigne, known for his work on the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery, has been commissioned by the HfA to create seven new murals. The murals will be painted on the underside of canoes and each will feature the work of artists from the Group of Seven. Depending on safety restrictions, the HfA says community members may get to participate by adding their own brush strokes to the murals.

“We’re thrilled to be leading this project,” said HfA Executive Director Dan Watson. “The Group of Seven are so important to our community and Canada’s national identity. Not only will this project celebrate their legacy, but it will also bring some activity to downtown Huntsville during what is likely to be a quieter summer season.”

The seven canoe murals will be displayed downtown temporarily as part of the outdoor gallery before being featured in next year’s Nuit Blanche North event, which is scheduled for July 25. After Nuit Blanche, the canoes will be auctioned off as part of the Algonquin Outfitters Paddle Art Auction in September 2021.

Those interested in donating a canoe can contact the HfA by emailing dan@huntsvillefestival.ca or calling 705-788-2787. Charitable tax receipts for the value of the canoe may be available. Full details about the project will be coming soon on the HfA website.