Huntsville Festival Of The Arts Launches Summer Season

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts (HfA) is thrilled to announce its 2020 summer programming featuring one of a kind experiences, amazing local artists, and picturesque Muskoka spaces. The season features drive-in concerts, boat-in movies, online concerts, drama camps and art making in public spaces. The Huntsville Festival of the Arts will always put the safety of its clients and community first. All events will include enhanced health and safety protocols in line with guidelines from the Province of Ontario and the Simcoe/Muskoka District Health Unit.

The HfA Drive-In Concert series will feature tributes to legendary groups the Rolling Stones (July 18) and the Tragically Hip (August 22). The concerts will take place at the Huntsville Fairgrounds (407 Ravenscliffe Rd.). The format is a classic drive-in experience. Attendees park their car and tune in through the radio. Local favourite Tobin Spring leads a band of top-notch Muskoka musicians to pay tribute to the Stones on July 18th, while Sean Cotton (aka Mr. Muskoka) leads the concert on August 22nd to celebrate one of Canada’s most beloved bands The Tragically Hip. Tickets can be purchased at huntsvillefestival.ca.

The popular Movie on the Docks event is back this year with screenings of classic movies on the open water. Films are shown under the open skies on a screen set atop floating docks provided by Pipefusion/NyDock. This year’s programming including a screening of Titanic at the Huntsville Town Docks on August 1st, and JAWS at Dwight Public Beach on August 2nd. In line with Ontario’s Stage 2 of the reopening framework, the event will be boat-in only. All watercrafts are welcome, and a lifeguard will be on site. Suggested donation of $5.

The popular Music at Noon series will move online this year. Programmed by virtuosic pianist Kyung-A Lee, the series features musical offerings weekdays at noon by local musicians playing a variety of styles including classical, popular, musical theatre and more. Performances will be pre-recorded in some of Muskoka’s picturesque spaces and will be broadcast over youtube and on Cogeco/YourTV from July 20-31. Details to be announced.

There will be plenty of art making in public spaces. In celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Group of Seven, local artist Gerry Lantaigne will lead the painting of murals on 7 different canoes, each one celebrating the work of each member. Painting will take place in the courtyard of the Algonquin Theatre during specific times between July and September.

From July 21 to 31, Francophone artist Marc Walter will create two giant statues out of woven branches to celebrate how we all remain connected at a distance during this Pandemic and the strength we draw from each other. Building will take place in River Mill Park, and community members will have the opportunity to add to the works of art by tying ribbons in recognition of that which they draw strength from.

“Like so many, the global pandemic impacted the festival deeply”, notes Dan Watson, Executive Director of Huntsville Festival of the Arts. “We had 30 different concerts and events programmed for this summer which have been either cancelled or postponed. While this isn’t the season we envisioned, we are proud to offer this programming and hope that it will offer fun and engaging experiences for our community and support local businesses during these challenging times”.

The Huntsville Festival of the Arts would like to thank all of its generous sponsors, donors and members for supporting the festival during these challenging times. For a full list of supporters visit https://huntsvillefestival.ca/about/sponsorship/.

To learn more about the exceptional line-up of programming or to purchase tickets online, please visit www.huntsvillefestival.ca. or call 705-788-2787.

