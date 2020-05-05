Honey Harbour Resident Charged After Having A Fire That Turned Into A Grass Fire

More to this story we first brought you.

On Tuesday May 5, 2020 at around 2:30 p.m. Georgian Bay fire crews from stations one and three were called out a reported small grass fire at a home on Baxter Loop Road.

Crews arrived to find a small fire in a back yard of a Honey Harbour home. The resident was burning and the wind picked up pushing the fire and catching some rubbish. At the height of the fire there were seven trucks on scene.

According to the fire department, the fire size was around 50 feet x 50 feet.

The fire ban is still in effect and the resident received a ticket under the Township of Georgian Bay’s burning bylaw for burning during a fire ban.