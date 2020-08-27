Home-Owner Finds Suspect Breaking Into Vehicle In Huntsville

On Wednesday August 26, 2020 at around 5:50 a.m., Huntsville OPP responded to call from a home-owner regarding the theft from a car that was in progress on Shaw Crescent, Huntsville. The resident was leaving home and found someone inside the vehicle removing items.

Police arrested and charged Bryan Noble, a 25-year-old male from Kitchener Ontario with theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle and trespassing by night.

The accused was released and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on October 14th, 2020 to answer to his charges.