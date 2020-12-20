‘Hero’ Dog Credited For Saving Two People After House Fire In Port Carling

On Sunday December 20, 2020, at 1:50 a.m. the Muskoka Fire Lakes Department from four stations responded to a reported structure fire on Indian Cresent in Port Carling.

When crews arrived, that found a working fire in the garbage that quickly spread to the home. A dog is being credited for waking up the two people that were sleeping and allowing them to escape safely.

The location of the home and conditions made it a challenge for crews battling the fire.

There were no injuries reported. The home is a total loss and crews are working on investigating the cause of the fire.

Fire crews remind home and cottage owners to make sure all smoke alarms are tested and working properly as well as make sure all structures on your property are monitored for fire.