Helping Deliver Holiday Cheer – OPP Toy Drive In Orillia

The Orillia OPP is counting on your generosity in support of their annual toy drive this weekend. This is your opportunity to help spread cheer to kids that are less fortunate this holiday season.

OPP Auxiliary members and volunteers will be on hand Saturday, December 5, 2020, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. at the Orillia Walmart, 175 Murphy Road, Orillia, in hopes of stuffing police cruisers full of new, unwrapped toys and cash donations.

Complete Rent-Alls Orillia has kindly donated the use of a trailer to transport the gifts to the Salvation Army after the event.

Please help us brighten a child’s holidays this year!