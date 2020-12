Bracebridge OPP is asking the public for their assistance in locating 22-year-old Justin Evans (pictured) from Gravenhurst, who has not been heard from since Saturday, December 12, 2020.

Evans is described as being 6’3″ tall, having a slim build with brown hair and blue eyes and no facial hair.

It is unknown what clothing he was wearing.

His family is concerned for his well-being and anyone with information is asked to please call Bracebridge OPP at 1-888-310-1122.