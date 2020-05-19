Heinz Ketchup Sells All-Red Puzzle With Profits Going To Food Banks Canada

After offering a slow-going, all-red puzzle as part of a contest, Heinz Ketchup has decided to make a limited run of the puzzle available for purchase in Canada and the U.S. with all Canadian profits going to Food Banks Canada.

The contest, announced on May 5, allowed 57 winners in 17 countries to get ahold of the 570-piece puzzle by commenting on Heinz’s Instagram and telling the company who they wish they could finish the puzzle with. More than 5,000 Canadians and 14,000 people globally wanted to get a puzzle, according to Heinz, so they decided to make it available to buy online following the overwhelming response. The puzzle goes on sale May 19 and will be offered for $24.99 USD plus shipping while supplies last.

“We were blown away by the massive response to our Heinz-red Ketchup Puzzle with thousands of Canadians telling us who they would love to do this puzzle with,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager for Kraft Heinz Canada. “We wanted to find a way to give more Canadians the opportunity to get their hands on one, while also giving back, which is why all profits from the sale of the puzzle will go to support Food Banks Canada.”

To buy the puzzle, visit HeinzKetchupPuzzle.com.