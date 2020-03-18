Health Unit Says A New Positive Case of COVID-19 Is Travel Related

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is following up with known contacts of its fifth confirmed case of COVID-19.

A man in his 60’s presented to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) on March 16, and is self-isolating and recovering at home. All required infection control practices were followed in the assessment of this case. The case is related to travel out of country.

“The health unit is following up with the contacts of this new case to determine who should self-isolate,” said Dr. Charles Gardner, SMDHU’s medical officer of health.

“I want to thank our front-line teams for their expertise and professionalism in caring for this individual while ensuring the safety of staff and others around them,” said Carmine Stumpo, OSMH President and CEO.

The health unit is reminding people to protect themselves and others by including staying at least two metres distance from others, avoiding crowds, staying at home if you are sick, avoiding people who are obviously ill and continuing with frequent hand washing.

For more information on how to protect yourself from COVID-19 call Health Connection at 705-721-7520 or 1-877-721-7520, which has extended hours, or see www.smdhu.org.

Visit Ontario’s website to learn more about how the province continues to protect Ontarians from COVID-19.