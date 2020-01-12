Hazardous Winter Conditions For Burk’s Falls And Algonquin Park

Winter storm warning continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Hazardous winter conditions are expected.

Snow mixed with ice pellets will continue this morning with an additional 2 to 5 cm of snow forecast.

Total snowfall amounts of 20 to 30 cm are expected in many areas by late this morning.

In addition, strong northeast winds gusting to 60 km/h will whip up freshly fallen snow with low to nil visibility in blowing snow especially in exposed areas.

Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow.

Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.