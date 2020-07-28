Have Your Big Day In Your Backyard With The Champagne Of Beers

“The most important thing for couples to remember is that love can conquer all”, says Rebecca Chan. “There may be fewer guests this year and that dream venue may not be a possibility anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t host the wedding of your dreams before the year is out! I’m so excited to join Miller High Life to help couples make their big day one they will never forget.”

By assisting with everything from floral arrangements and catering, to wedding attire and videography, Miller High Life’s Backyard Weddings contest will ensure that a quality wedding (just like a quality beer) is within everyone’s reach, allowing happy couples to toast their biggest champagne moment with the Champagne of Beers.

“As the Champagne of Beers, Miller High Life has long been associated with weddings and other celebratory occasions,” says Aurora Monyei, Marketing Manager, Miller High Life. “That’s why we’re giving couples who have had their weddings impacted by the pandemic an opportunity to reimagine their special day with a little help.”