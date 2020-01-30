Haliburton Highlands OPP Investigating Possible Cruelty To 14 Dogs

OPP Working with Provincial Animal Welfare Services Inspectors to Improved Living Conditions and Address Concerns

On January 22, 2020 Haliburton Highlands OPP were called to an address on County Road 121 in the Township of Minden Hills to investigate potential incidents of animal cruelty.

The allegation involves the ill treatment and poor living conditions for 14 hunting dogs on the property. OPP investigators have engaged Animal Welfare Inspectors appointed by Provincial Animal Welfare Services, who are currently working directly with the family to improve the health and well-being of animals at the residence.

OPP Provincial Liaison Team have also been called upon to act as the go-between with community members who are advocating for the animals.