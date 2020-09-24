Habitat For Humanity Unveils The Site Of Future Habitat Homes In Bala

Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North begins fundraising for 2 homes in Bala

Through shelter, they empower. Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North, is proud to deliver two new, energy efficient homes in Bala that are compliant with universal design. Members of the Township of Muskoka Lakes Attainable Housing and Heritage Advisory Committee will form an ‘Adopt-A-Home’ Team of Habitat for Humanity. The Muskoka Lakes Adopt-A-Home team members bring a wide variety of relevant experience and expertise to their volunteer roles.

On September 23, Phil Harding, Mayor of Township of Muskoka Lakes, members of the Township of Muskoka Council, and the Muskoka Lakes Adopt-a-Home Team unveiled the site of the homes, located at 1016 Elm Street, Bala.

Fuelled by the clear need for affordable, age-friendly housing, the Habitat for Humanity Muskoka Lakes Adopt-A-Home team have started planning the details of the build project and are launching the first of their fundraising campaigns, BUILDS IN MOTION (www.buildsinmotion.com), which runs throughout the month of October.

“We know that a safe, decent and affordable home plays an absolutely critical role in helping families to create a brighter future, one filled with possibilities, progress, and community contribution.” said Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North. “Through developing affordable housing, we bring communities together to empower local people in need of a hand up.”

Located at 1016 Elm Street, Bala, the future Habitat homes are no ordinary affordable homes. Not only do they offer desperately needed supply of quality housing units, they have a social conscious too. The 2022 build project looks beyond the construction of our homes to the well-being of the residents. These energy efficient homes will ensure a low cost of operating and they will offer numerous accessibility features. They remove many environmental barriers to provide a sense of possibility, freedom, and hope for people currently isolated and limited by an inaccessible home.

“We are seeking additional partnerships, corporate sponsors, and major donors,” added Ms. Woodcock, “to join in the successful delivery of these age-friendly, affordable homes. The affordable housing crisis affects everyone in the community, and we invite all to participate in the solution.”

To join the effort or find out more about how you can help, contact Donelda Hayes, Ward A Councillor of the Township of Muskoka Lakes at DHayes@muskokalakes.ca or Kimberley Woodcock, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Ontario Gateway North at ceo@habitatgatewaynorth.com.