Guns Have Been Recovered From The Scene In Haliburton Country

The SIU continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal police-involved shooting yesterday (Wednesday) of a 73-year-old man in Haliburton County.

Four investigators and three forensic investigators from the SIU have been assigned to the case. Investigators continue to make attempts to locate the man’s next-of-kin.

The scene was searched yesterday, and those efforts will continue today. From the scene, a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol were collected. The firearms of two police officers were also secured.

The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow morning.

Four officers from the OPP have been designated as witness officers. Arrangements for interviews are underway.