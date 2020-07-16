Guns Have Been Recovered From The Scene In Haliburton Country

The SIU continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal police-involved shooting yesterday (Wednesday) of a 73-year-old man in Haliburton County.
Four investigators and three forensic investigators from the SIU have been assigned to the case. Investigators continue to make attempts to locate the man’s next-of-kin.
The scene was searched yesterday, and those efforts will continue today. From the scene, a semi-automatic rifle and a pistol were collected. The firearms of two police officers were also secured.
The post-mortem will be conducted tomorrow morning.
Four officers from the OPP have been designated as witness officers. Arrangements for interviews are underway.
The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.
