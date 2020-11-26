Gun Located And Charged Laid After Weapons Call At A High School In Bracebridge

Bracebridge OPP have charged a 14-year-old Muskoka Lakes youth in relation to an investigation involving an incident that occurred on Wednesday November 11, 2020.

Police received information at that time that a youth had made concerning comments about potentially committing an act of violence at a local high school.

The affected schools were quickly placed into a “hold and secure”, which is an action taken by school administration to ensure that the school environment is safe by keeping all students inside and prohibiting the entry of anyone that is not a part of the school community.

A very short time later police located the suspect at a Bracebridge high school (BMLSS) and took him into custody and later located the involved imitation firearm.

The youth has been charged with Possession of Imitation Weapon for Dangerous Purpose and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice Youth Court in Bracebridge in the January. The young person’s identity has been withheld as required under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.