Group Of 62 Including Orillia Resident One Step Closer To Collecting Lottery Prize

A group of 62 from central Ontario and the GTA is one step closer to claiming a 1 million MAXMILLIONS prize from the LOTTO MAX draw on March 31, 2020. The group also won $20 on another selection on their ticket, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,020.
The members of the group are:
Sherry Gidge of Burnt River
Amanda Morgan of Bowmanville
Barrie Mottram of Lindsay
Blair Hyland of Oshawa
Carrie O’Sullivan of Bowmanville
Chadwick Chambo of Omemee
Charles MacDonald of Bowmanville
Christopher Dunn of Lindsay
Currie Matthews of Oakwood
David Hann of Kawartha Lakes
Derrick Hart of Newcastle
Dianne Anderson of Lindsay
Donna Reid of Peterborough
Douglas Wright of Courtice
Filippo Palumbo of Burketon
Grant Muller of Peterborough
Guy Cooney of Bowmanville
Hugh MacDonald of Burnt River
James Hendry of Lakefield
Jason Phillips of Bowmanville
Jenna Jones of Lindsay
Jody Henwood of Peterborough
John Anderson of Peterborough
John Kelly of Ennismore
John Quade of Lindsay
John Turner of Lindsay
Joseph Clifford of Lindsay
Justin Mark of Omemee
Karen Sullivan of Ennismore
Kellie Scott of Peterborough
Kenneth Draper of Lindsay
Kenny McGillvray of Peterborough
Kerry Burrage of Dunsford
Kevin Cook of Omemee
Linda Dooley of Orillia
Linda Staples of Lindsay
Mark Campbell of Lindsay
Mark Canning of Peterborough
Mark Field of Lindsay
Mark Liznick of Lindsay
Mark Rodd of Lindsay
Matthew Hammer of Petersburg
Michael Bodnar of Omemee
Michael Carroll of Whitby
Michael Fraser of Lindsay
Michael Hottinger of Whitby
Michael O’Brien of Peterborough
Michael Young of Omemee
Nathan Renwick of Peterborough
Nicole Clifford of Lindsay
Rashad Bacchus of Lindsay
Robert Kerr of Cameron
Robert White of Lindsay
Ryan Gilchrist of Little Britain
Sean Dunn of Lindsay
Shawn Riel of Peterborough
Stephen Handley of Bethany
Steve Sipila of Peterborough
Thomas Linton of Peterborough
Victoria Warburton of Omemee
William Johnston of Dunsford
William Lacey of Bowmanville
As Karen Sullivan is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Karen did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.
As of today’s date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.
To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG’s Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on December 1, 2020.
If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.
The ticket was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Lindsay.
For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.