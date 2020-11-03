Group Of 62 Including Orillia Resident One Step Closer To Collecting Lottery Prize

A group of 62 from central Ontario and the GTA is one step closer to claiming a 1 million MAXMILLIONS prize from the LOTTO MAX draw on March 31, 2020. The group also won $20 on another selection on their ticket, bringing their total winnings to $1,000,020.

The members of the group are:

Sherry Gidge of Burnt River

Amanda Morgan of Bowmanville

Barrie Mottram of Lindsay

Blair Hyland of Oshawa

Carrie O’Sullivan of Bowmanville

Chadwick Chambo of Omemee

Charles MacDonald of Bowmanville

Christopher Dunn of Lindsay

Currie Matthews of Oakwood

David Hann of Kawartha Lakes

Derrick Hart of Newcastle

Dianne Anderson of Lindsay

Donna Reid of Peterborough

Douglas Wright of Courtice

Filippo Palumbo of Burketon

Grant Muller of Peterborough

Guy Cooney of Bowmanville

Hugh MacDonald of Burnt River

James Hendry of Lakefield

Jason Phillips of Bowmanville

Jenna Jones of Lindsay

Jody Henwood of Peterborough

John Anderson of Peterborough

John Kelly of Ennismore

John Quade of Lindsay

John Turner of Lindsay

Joseph Clifford of Lindsay

Justin Mark of Omemee

Karen Sullivan of Ennismore

Kellie Scott of Peterborough

Kenneth Draper of Lindsay

Kenny McGillvray of Peterborough

Kerry Burrage of Dunsford

Kevin Cook of Omemee

Linda Dooley of Orillia

Linda Staples of Lindsay

Mark Campbell of Lindsay

Mark Canning of Peterborough

Mark Field of Lindsay

Mark Liznick of Lindsay

Mark Rodd of Lindsay

Matthew Hammer of Petersburg

Michael Bodnar of Omemee

Michael Carroll of Whitby

Michael Fraser of Lindsay

Michael Hottinger of Whitby

Michael O’Brien of Peterborough

Michael Young of Omemee

Nathan Renwick of Peterborough

Nicole Clifford of Lindsay

Rashad Bacchus of Lindsay

Robert Kerr of Cameron

Robert White of Lindsay

Ryan Gilchrist of Little Britain

Sean Dunn of Lindsay

Shawn Riel of Peterborough

Stephen Handley of Bethany

Steve Sipila of Peterborough

Thomas Linton of Peterborough

Victoria Warburton of Omemee

William Johnston of Dunsford

William Lacey of Bowmanville

As Karen Sullivan is an employee at an authorized OLG retailer, this prize falls within OLG’s definition of an Insider Win. Karen did not purchase or validate the ticket at her place of employment.

As of today’s date, the claimants have completed the first step of a two-step Insider Win process, which included enhanced scrutiny of the prize claim.

To complete the prize claim, the prize will be held for a 30-day waiting period as part of OLG’s Insider Win process, in order for OLG to publicize the win. If there are no additional claims on this prize it will be paid to the claimants on December 1, 2020.

If the pay date falls on a day that is not a business day, then the following business day shall be deemed to be the pay date.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K on King Street in Lindsay.

For more information please visit Claiming Prizes for Insiders on OLG.ca.