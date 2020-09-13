Gravenhurst Tim Hortons To Support Salvation Army Food Bank Through Smile Cookie Initiative

Tim Hortons locations across the country have been supporting charities and community programs through the Smile Cookie program for over 24 years, and the Gravenhurst locations have chosen the local Salvation Army food bank as the recipient for this year’s fundraising initiative.

Last year, the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons raised $10,000 for Ryde Community Co-op. Now locals can support the Salvation Army food bank by buying a Smile Cookie for $1 plus tax at the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations on Talisman Drive and Highway 11 from Sept. 14 to 20. All proceeds from the sales will go directly to the food bank in support of their operations. Ashley Hrinkanic, general manager and operator of the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons, said it warms the hearts of their team members to support the Salvation Army and make a difference in the place they call home.

“We have worked with the Salvation Army food bank for many years,” Hrinkanic said. “It was very important to us this year to team up with them as they continue to support our community through these unprecedented times. We know that the Salvation Army food bank is deep rooted into the community and know that the money raised will go directly to food that will then go into the hands of people directly in our community.”

Hrinkanic went on to say that it’s important for them as a member of the business community to give back and support areas of need within the broader community. It’s their responsibility to be a good corporate citizen, she said, and the Smile Cookie initiative helps them make a difference through supporting local charities.

“Through our experience with Tim Hortons Camp Day in August, we were overwhelmed and thrilled with the response and support of our guests in Gravenhurst,” Hrinkanic said. “We are building on that experience to make this year’s Smile Cookie program a success.”

Salvation Army Lieutenant Kam Robinson said the Salvation Army in Gravenhurst is grateful and excited to be chosen as this year’s recipient for the local Tim Hortons’ Smile Cookie campaign.

“The funds received will go a long way to purchasing much needed food to stock the shelves at our food bank in Gravenhurst that provides food security for residents in Gravenhurst and the surrounding areas,” Robinson said. “Never have our services been more critically required than during this current time. Our operations are funded solely by community donations, without this type of support we could not do what we do which is to provide basic necessities to the most vulnerable who are experiencing poverty for a variety of reasons.”

Robinson and the rest of the team at the Salvation Army want to thank everyone who supports them by purchasing a Smile Cookie in Gravenhurst in the coming days.

“Your support will ultimately put a smile on the face of someone who is in need and will bring hope and dignity to many lives.”

To support the Salvation Army food bank through the Smile Cookie campaign, visit the Gravenhurst Tim Hortons locations at 150 Talisman Drive and 2329 Highway 11 South from Sept. 14 to 20.