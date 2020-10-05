Gravenhurst Resident Charged For Driving 143km/h In A 80 km/h Zone

The City of Kawartha Lakes OPP stopped a vehicle travelling at 63 km/h above the posted speed limit.

On October 3, 2020 an officer was patrolling on Glenarm Road near Palestine Road when a vehicle was observed travelling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle registered 143km/h in the 80 km/h zone and was subsequently stopped. The driver, a 68-year-old Gravenhurst resident, faces multiple Highway Traffic Act related charges:

Race a motor vehicle – excessive speed

Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit

Driver fail to surrender licence

Use plate not authorized for vehicle

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance, contrary to the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The name of the driver was not released.

The accused is scheduled to appear in Lindsay Court on December 1, 2020.