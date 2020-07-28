Gravenhurst Man Smashes Window And Gets Charged With Assault Again

On Saturday July 25, 2020 at 6:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP were called to attend a disturbance at a restaurant on Muskoka Road South in Gravenhurst, A man who had previously been issued a trespass notice for the business attempted to enter and was asked to leave, he responded by smashing a window and assaulting a patron before fleeing on foot.

Police located the man a short time later and have arrested and charged 30-year-old Travis Gostick of Gravenhurst, with Assault with a Weapon, Assault, Mischief, Possession of Schedule I (Cocaine) and Fail to Comply with Probation. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on July 28, 2020 for a bail hearing.