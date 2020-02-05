Gravenhurst Man Faces Drug Charges Following Traffic Stop In Penetanguishene

A Gravenhurst man faces drug possession charges along with a number of other charges following a traffic stop in Penetanguishene on Feb. 3.

A member of the Southern Georgian Bay OPP was conducting traffic patrol on Thompson Road in Penetanguishene when the officer stopped a vehicle at Jennings Drive for a traffic violation around 11:05 p.m. While investigating the traffic offence, the officer located and seized substances believed to be heroin and cocaine as well as associated drug paraphernalia. The driver was arrested at the scene and transported back to Southern Georgian Bay Detachment for further investigation, according to police.

As a result of the investigation, the vehicle driver Jacob Edwin Buchanan, 30, of Gravenhurst has been charged with:

Poss of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Heroin

Poss of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (3 counts)

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (2 counts)

Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit

Driving while under suspension

The suspected drug seizure was weighed and valued with a street value of approximately $6,300, according to the OPP. Buchanan was held in custody for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie and upon release will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.