Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Saturday

Muskoka411 Staff
On Saturday May 16, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP say they responded to a concern from a member of the public about the well-being of a person acting strangely, crawling on the ground, in Gravenhurst.

Police located the involved people and their investigation revealed that there was also a vehicle involved. As a result, police arrested and charged 51 year-old David Lane of Gravenhurst, with Operation While Impaired -Over 80 and he will appear  in Bracebridge Court on August 4, 2020 to answer to his charge. His vehicle was also impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.

