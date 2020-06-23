Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Saturday

On Saturday June 20, 2020 at 10:20 p.m. while on general patrol in Gravenhurst, an officer with the Central Region Traffic Safety Division noticed a vehicle that did not have its rear lights illuminated while travelling along Brock Street in Gravenhurst. The officer conducted a traffic stop to investigate the circumstances and as a result, 56-year-old Kevin Wallace of Gravenhurst was arrested and charged with Impaired Operation (Over 80). He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on August 25, 2020 to answer to his charge. Furthermore, his driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.