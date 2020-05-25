Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired Driving On Saturday

On Saturday May 23, 2020 just before 6:30 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a concern from a member of the public about a driver who may be driving under the influence of alcohol. Police located the vehicle and conducted an investigation and subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Joshua Rolston of Gravenhurst, with Refusal to Comply with Demand to Provide a Sample of Breath and Drive Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor.

He will appear in Bracebridge court on August 4, 2020 to answer to his charges. Refusing an officers demand to provide a sample of breath carries the same roadside consequence as other impaired related charges and therefore this driver’s vehicle was impounded and his driver’s license was suspended for 90 days.