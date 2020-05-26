Gravenhurst Man Charged With Impaired And Taking a Vehicle

On Monday May 25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of a vehicle that had been taken without the owner’s consent in Gravenhurst and the caller also reported concerns that the suspect had been drinking alcohol.

Police located and stopped the vehicle travelling on Highway 11 North in Huntsville. Police conducted an investigation and as a result, arrested and charged 38 year-old Steven Lacoursiere of Gravenhurst, with Operation While Impaired, Over 80, Take Motor Vehicle Without Consent and Fail to Comply with Probation. He will appear in the Court on August 4, 2020 to answer to his charges. His vehicle was impounded and driver’s license suspended for 90 days.