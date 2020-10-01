Gravenhurst Fire Department Reminds Residents To Serve Up Fire Safety In The Kitchen Ahead Of Fire Prevention Week

A message from the Gravenhurst Fire Department:

Oct. 4 to 10 is Fire Prevention Week across North America and this year’s theme is “Serve Up Fire Safety in The Kitchen.” Kitchen fires remain the leading cause of home fires in Ontario. “In fact, 38 per cent of all residential fires in Ontario involve cooking equipment,” says Todd Clapp, deputy fire chief. “We see the effects of these devastating fires far too often and its up to the whole community to be diligent while in the kitchen to help prevent them,” Clapp points out.

Unfortunately, home fires are often life altering tragedies for many who lose their home, possessions and in the worst tragedies, lose a life. These tragic fires are often a preventable incident, so long as everyone pays attention while cooking. The average person spends at least one hour in their kitchen on a daily basis. The Gravenhurst Fire Department suggests a few safety tips to consider while in the kitchen:

Stay Alert

Wear Short or Close Fitting Sleeves

Turn Pot Handles Inward

Clean Cooking Surfaces

Keep Combustible Items Clear of Cooking Equipment

Don’t Overload Electrical Outlets

Ensure You Have Working Smoke Alarms

Working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are the first defense to notify occupants should a fire occur in the home. “There is no reason for anyone to be without adequate smoke or carbon monoxide alarms in Gravenhurst – we provide them for free to those in need. Landlords are obligated to provide these safety items as well,” said Clapp.

“Dead batteries have been a significant factor in many fires where people have perished. No one is in a better position than YOU to protect your family, and if you’re relying on the Fire Department to save you in the event of a catastrophic fire, this is simply a mistake, because most often we arrive too late.” This statistic holds true in all communities in Ontario where on average about a 100 people perish every year from fires. Most of these deaths occur while people are in their homes.

“Don’t go to bed tonight unless you’ve checked that your alarms are working properly and you have a plan in place for every member of your family to escape the fire we hope you never have.”