Gravenhurst Fire Department Annual Toy Drive Fast Approaching

Despite COVID-19, Gravenhurst Firefighters are once again gearing up to collect toys to help the Salvation Army provide a Merry Christmas for area children who may not receive a gift otherwise.

Firefighters will be stationed at the Gravenhurst Canadian Tire on Saturday, November 21st, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. collecting toy donations for the Salvation Army.

Residents also have the option to drop off unwrapped toys during business hours to Gravenhurst Fire Station 1 located at 190 Harvie St. from now until November 21st.

This is an excellent opportunity for the community to support one another locally and to give back after what has been a particularly challenging time for many local families. All donations of new, unwrapped gifts are welcome.