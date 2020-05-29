Gravenhurst Chamber Of Commerce Announces Cancellation Of 2020 Dockside Festival

A message from the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce:

It is with great regret, and a sense of civic responsibility, that the Gravenhurst Chamber of Commerce officially announces the cancellation of the 2020 Dockside Festival of the Arts. The 29th annual Dockside Festival was scheduled to take place at the Muskoka Wharf on August 14, 15 and 16.

“It’s heartbreaking for us because we know how much this means to the community and to our vendors,” says Sandy Lockhart, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce. “With reduced services and amenities available in the park, and our responsibility to the health and safety of our vendors, we simply had no choice but to cancel the 2020 event.”

The Dockside Festival always runs the third weekend in August and typically draws more than 100 vendors and 7,500 guests. The weekend’s festivities include live music, food trucks and children’s entertainment.

“We’re going to use this pause to re-tool and refine the Dockside experience,” says the Chamber’s marketing and sponsorship lead Chris Hammar. “When we return next summer we expect to have an even bigger and better show for all of our patrons and vendors.”

The Dockside Festival of the Arts will return to the scenic Muskoka Wharf in 2021 on August 20, 21 and 22.