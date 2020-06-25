Grab Your Tickets For Ontario’s First Ever Drive-In Concert On Canada Day

As things start to open up in Ontario amid this COVID-19 pandemic, Cabin Media Entertainment group is pleased to announce the first ever Drive-In concert in

Ontario,“Dean Brody – Live at the Drive-In,” featuring Dean Brody and opening act Andrew Hyatt. The concert is on Canada Day at the Markham Fairgrounds with fireworks after the event.

Jeff Sebben, president of Cabin Media Entertainment Group said the company spent months working to find a safe and enjoyable way to put on live shows during the pandemic.

“We’re really dialed in with the local jurisdictions and we’ve been meeting with them for weeks, just talking about how we can provide a great and comfortable experience to fans with social distancing a top priority in whatever phase they’re about to enter. Because of those relationships and that communication going back and

forth, we’ve been successful in getting that green light,” Sebben said in a press release.

Concertgoers are able to drive into the parking lot of the venue — a maximum of four people per car — and will have one empty parking lot space between each vehicle, so fans can watch and party from their designated individual tailgating zones. Attendees are able to view the performers with large LED screens.

All venue staff are required to wear masks and Cabin Media Entertainment Group requests that attendees wear masks upon arrival, where there is contactless ticket scanning through the window. Masks are not required once fans are in their designated tailgate areas. A menu of hot food items and nonalcoholic beverages are available for purchase. People place orders online and the items are delivered to their designated block. Fans can only leave their vehicle to access single restrooms, which Sebben says will be cleaned regularly throughout the show. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks when leaving for restrooms and where six feet of social distancing cannot be maintained.

Vehicle passes start from $209 per vehicle, plus applicable fees, and taxes. Visit www.cabinmedia.ca for tickets and information.