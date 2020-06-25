Government Publishes Regulations Aimed At Preventing Harassment And Violence In Federal Workplaces

Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi announced regulations to help prevent harassment and violence in federally regulated workplaces on June 24, aiming to strengthen the federal anti-harassment and violence legislation known as Bill C-65.

Bill C-65 received royal assent in October 2018 and will come into force on Jan. 1, 2021 along with the Workplace Harassment and Violence Prevention Regulations announced by Tassi. The regulations dictate the necessary elements of a workplace harassment and violence prevention policy and the procedures employers must have in place to respond to any incidents of harassment and violence that may occur. According to the regulations, employers must set timeframes for complaint resolution, ensure the confidentiality of everyone involved in the investigation and provide protection for employees victimized by a third party, such as a client.

The regulations also detail the obligations of employers to implement corrective measures following investigations and to provide support for employees who have experienced workplace harassment and violence, among other requirements.

“Today, we’re taking an important step forward to ensure that federally regulated workplaces—including the federally regulated private sector, the federal public service and parliamentary workplaces—are free from harassment and violence, including sexual harassment and sexual violence,” Tassi said in a press release. “Every worker deserves a safe workplace, and by working together, we can make that a reality.”

For more information, read the regulations published by the Government of Canada in the Canada Gazette.