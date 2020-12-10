Get Ready For Snow, Ice Pellets And Freezing Rain This Weekend

Special weather statement issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Snow, ice pellets, and a prolonged period of freezing rain is possible this weekend.

Hazards:

Freezing rain, possibly lasting several hours

3-8 mm of ice accretion

Local power outages and slippery surfaces

Timing:

Precipitation will begin Saturday morning and last into Sunday.

Discussion:

An approaching system will bring a transition zone of precipitation with it from roughly the Dundalk Highlands east to Ottawa and eastern Ontario. Along this zone, several hours of freezing rain may be possible, favouring ice build up on untreated surfaces and power lines. Precipitation will likely include a mix of rain, snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain. Snowfall accumulations are generally anticipated to be limited to 5 cm or less. A Freezing Rain Warning will be considered as this event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Current details:

10 to 25 cm of snow is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

10 to 25 cm of snow

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow

Timing:

Snow will begin Friday overnight and last into Sunday. The heaviest snow is expected Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

Discussion:

An approaching system will spread snow across the Bruce Peninsula and along the French River to the Quebec border. Drifting and local blowing snow will be possible in exposed areas. The snow should lighten up Sunday morning, but may not completely taper off until Sunday evening. A Snowfall Warning will be considered as this event draws nearer.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets, plus a risk of freezing rain, is expected this weekend.

Hazards:

5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets; up to 20 cm may be possible for places like Parry Sound and Huntsville

Poor road conditions due to accumulating snow and possible freezing rain

Timing:

Snow will begin Friday overnight and last into Sunday.

Discussion:

An approaching system will spread precipitation across Georgian Bay and east to the Ottawa River beginning Friday overnight. The track of this low will determine how the precipitation falls, whether it be as snow, ice pellets, or possibly even freezing rain, but right now a general range of 5 to 15 cm of snow and ice pellets seems reasonable with a risk of freezing rain. A slight shift south in the track could mean up to 20 cm of snow is possible in places like Huntsville and Parry Sound. Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this developing situation.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.