Get Ready For A Winter Storm On Wednesday

Special weather statement continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Winter storm likely Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Snow is expected to begin overnight or early Wednesday before becoming heavy Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow will continue through Wednesday night before tapering to flurries Thursday morning.

There remains much uncertainty regarding the track of this low, but total snowfall amounts of 10 to 25 cm are possible by Thursday morning.

Motorists should be prepared for poor winter driving conditions due to low visibilities in heavy snow and quickly accumulating snow.

This snow is the result of a Texas Low that will track over Eastern Ontario Wednesday night.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.