Georgian Bay Resident Charged With Impaired Boating On Canada Day

Members of the OPP Marine Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP while on patrol on Midland Bay near the Town Dock in Midland stopped a vessel at 1:42 p.m. July 1, 2020 for a vessel operation violation. The officers noted that the operator had been drinking and entered into a drinking and driving investigation starting with a breath sample on the Roadside Screening Device (RSD) providing a “fail” result.

Further inspection of the vessel resulted in a quantity of liquor being seized and the operator was transported to detachment for further investigation resulting in Jeffrey Roy Petelka 30 years of Georgian Bay Township being charged with the following incident related offences.

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Operate vessel underway with open Liquor

The accused driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days under the conditions of the Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS) and was released from police custody on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on September 10, 2020.