Gas Station Robbery In Oro-Medonte Has OPP Looking For The Suspect

The Orillia OPP are investigating a robbery that took place at an Oro-Medonte gas station on Sunday the 23rd of February, 2020 y 8:30 p.m.

A lone male drove into the parking lot, exited his car and entered the business demanding money. After a brief exchange, the employee handed over the till drawer and the male fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Video surveillance of the surrounding area captured the event and police are looking for the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect and vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 6 feet tall

Medium/muscular build

Dark pants

Black shoes with white accents

The suspect was not wearing a shirt but had a white shirt tied around his face

The vehicle is described as a black, four door sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Police believe that there may be witnesses to this event who were driving in the parking lot at the time of the offence. If anyone recognizes the male or vehicle (pictures attached) or has knowledge of this crime, please contact the Orillia OPP at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.