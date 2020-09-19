Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost.

Frost is expected tonight and Sunday night due to a persistent ridge of high pressure leading to low temperatures below the freezing mark.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.