Frost Expected Overnight Into Saturday Morning For The Orillia Area

Frost advisory continued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Caledon,

Frost may destroy fruit crops, vegetables, and other plants.

Widespread frost is expected overnight into Saturday morning and again on Saturday night with low temperatures expected to drop just below the freezing mark.

Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.