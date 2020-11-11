FriesForGood Is Back At McDonald’s To Support Families With Sick Children

Canadians can also round up their bill to the nearest dollar at the front counter, drive-thru and kiosk at participating restaurants and donate the difference to RMHC. The money raised will go directly towards helping families stay close to their sick child while their child is being treated at a nearby hospital.

“The need to support Canadian families with sick children has never been greater, especially at a time when RMHC is experiencing revenue declines of up to 60 per cent,” says Cathy Loblaw, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Canada. “Every generous action made by Canadians, such as purchasing an order of fries or rounding-up your order to the nearest dollar, will add up to make a big difference for our families – helping them to stay close to each other, and close to the medical care they need, at a time when it’s needed most.”

The Fries for Good initiative was initially launched by McDonald’s Canada in May 2020 to help support the Canadian Red Cross. In only two weeks, the initiative raised more than $1.1M.

“I’m so proud of how our restaurants, franchisees, guests and employees have rallied together to find ways, big and small, to support communities across Canada this year,” says Jacques Mignault, President & CEO, McDonald’s Canada. “Like many Canadians, the support RMHC provides to families is near and dear to my heart, and I have no doubt that through Fries for Good we’ll make a significant impact in support of the Ronald McDonald Houses and Ronald McDonald Family Rooms that serve families across the country each and every day.”