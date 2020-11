Salmonella contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Throw the product out or return it. Vegpro International is recalling Fresh Attitude brand Baby Spinach from the marketplace due to possiblecontamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below. Throw the product out or return it. Recalled products Brand Product Size UPC Codes Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach 312 g 8 88048 00028 8 Best Before 2020 DE 04 Fresh Attitude Baby Spinach 142 g 8 88048 00004 2 Best Before 2020 DE 04

Best Before 2020 DE 05

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.