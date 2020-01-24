Freezing Rain Expected Overnight And Saturday Morning

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst

Huntsville – Baysville

Freezing rain will begin overnight or early Saturday morning and continue through Saturday morning. With temperatures hovering near the freezing mark, some of this precipitation may begin as rain. Ice accretion amounts up to 5 mm are possible with highest amounts expected over higher terrain.

Freezing rain will change to snow near midday with 5 to 10 cm of snowfall expected by Saturday night.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.