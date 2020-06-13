Four Recent Impaired Drivers Reported By Southern Georgian Bay OPP

Southern Georgian Bay OPP arrested and charged impaired drivers in four separate incidents in a 24-hour period from the afternoon of June 7 to 8, 2020.

1. On the afternoon of June 7, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call from an establishment licensed to sell alcohol after refusing service to a customer due to alcohol consumption. The customer’s vehicle had made contact with the building of the business upon his arrival. After being refused, the male left the area in his vehicle and a short time later it was located at the home of the registered owner on Park St in Victoria Harbour. Police spoke with male in his home where he continued to display signs of alcohol impairment. He was arrested and taken to the detachment for further investigation.

Shawn Jolie, 56 years of Tay Township has been charged with

Operation while impaired

Operation while 80 plus

2. On the afternoon of June 7, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP was monitoring traffic on Highway 400 near Vasey Road in the Township of Tay and stopped a vehicle for travelling at excessive speeds. Upon speaking with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and entered into a impaired driving investigation. The driver was arrested and taken to the detachment to continue the investigation.

Bradley Defreitas, 34 years of Flamborough Township has been charged with

Operation while impaired

Operation while 80 plus

3. On the evening of June 7, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP stopped a vehicle towing a boat trailer for an equipment infraction at the Duck Bay Road bridge in Tay Township. Upon speaking with the driver the officer noted signs of alcohol consumption and entered into an drinking and driving investigation.

Brandon Ramler, 28 years of Tay Township has been charged with

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Screening Device Demand

4. On the afternoon of June 8, 2020, Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a call from a citizen who had attempted to assist a driver she felt was in distress on Victoria Street in the Town of Midland however. the caller became concerned that the driver was showing signs of intoxication. After further investigation the driver was placed under arrest and taken to the detachment.

Vicki Cyr, 56 years of Oro-Medonte Township has been charged with

Operation while impaired

Operation while 80 plus

The involved vehicles of all accused parties were towed and impounded for seven days and their driver’s licenses were all suspended for 90 days. The accused persons were released from police custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a later date.