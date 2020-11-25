Four People Charged After A Drug Bust In Parry Sound

Several police resources were used on November 19th to executed a drug warrant at a home on William Street in Parry Sound.
OPP say they seized over $20,000 of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, over $6,550 in Canadian currency and property that had been reported stolen.
As a result of the investigation, Michael Malabre, age 25 of Toronto; Dumari Ewart, age 20, of Scarborough; Ronald Waters age 46, of Sudbury and David Merritt, age 51, of Parry Sound were arrested and charged with:
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
- Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cocaine
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
All four accused have the following court dates:
- Malabre on November 25, 2020.
- Ewart on December 17, 2020.
- Waters and Merritt on January 7, 2021.