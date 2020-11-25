Four People Charged After A Drug Bust In Parry Sound

Several police resources were used on November 19th to executed a drug warrant at a home on William Street in Parry Sound.

OPP say they seized over $20,000 of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, over $6,550 in Canadian currency and property that had been reported stolen.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Malabre, age 25 of Toronto; Dumari Ewart, age 20, of Scarborough; Ronald Waters age 46, of Sudbury and David Merritt, age 51, of Parry Sound were arrested and charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine

All four accused have the following court dates: