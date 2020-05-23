Four New Forest Fires Today, Gravenhurst Could Be A Concern Says MNRF

There were four new fires by the afternoon of May 23rd according to the MNRF’s daily media release.

Bancroft 3, located east of Baptiste Lake, is not under control at 1.5 hectares.

Sudbury 11 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located east of Lake Panache.

Sudbury 12, located north of Onaping Falls, is not under control at 1 hectare.

Sudbury 13 is not under control at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located north of the French River Provincial Park.

There are twelve active fires across the region. Of these, five remain not under control at the time of this update.

Peterborough 1 is not under control at 25 hectares and is located southwest of Lake Scugog. This fire is now being managed by the Peterborough Fire Department.

Pembroke 5, located south of Mackey, is not under control at 7 hectares.