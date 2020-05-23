Four New Forest Fires Today, Gravenhurst Could Be A Concern Says MNRF

There were four new fires by the afternoon of May 23rd according to the MNRF’s daily media release.
Bancroft 3, located east of Baptiste Lake, is not under control at 1.5 hectares.
Sudbury 11 is under control at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located east of Lake Panache.
Sudbury 12, located north of Onaping Falls, is not under control at 1 hectare.
Sudbury 13 is not under control at 0.2 of a hectare. This fire is located north of the French River Provincial Park.
There are twelve active fires across the region. Of these, five remain not under control at the time of this update.
Peterborough 1 is not under control at 25 hectares and is located southwest of Lake Scugog. This fire is now being managed by the Peterborough Fire Department.
Pembroke 5, located south of Mackey, is not under control at 7 hectares.
At the time of this update, four fires are under control, two are being held and one is being observed. The fire hazard ranges from moderate to extreme. The areas of most concern are in the Pembroke, Gravenhurst, Elliot Lake, Mattawa and Powassan areas.
Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind the public to use caution when performing any outdoor burning. In order to dispose of yard waste and woody debris, we encourage you to use methods such as composting or using your local landfill. If you must burn, follow Ontario’s outdoor burning regulations.
Fires are to be ignited no sooner than 2 hours before sunset and extinguished no later than 2 hours after sunrise if yuor town allows it.
Always have tools/water adequate to contain the fire at the site.
Know the rules for safe outdoor burning. To consult the full set of outdoor burning regulations under Ontario’s Forest Fire Prevention Act, visit our website at ontario.ca/page/outdoor-fire-rules-and-permits.
Fire crews across Muskoka have responded to several grass fires in recent days including Georgian Bay, Lake of Bays and Huntsville.