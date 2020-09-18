Found Property Has West Parry Sound OPP Looking For The Person

The West Parry Sound OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest who may have left a green 55L Earth-Pak backpack containing a dark coloured raincoat with a floral pattern near a residence on Isabella Street in Parry Sound property.

The found backpack was left on the property during the early hours of September 15, 2020.

Police are trying to locate the owner of the property.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122