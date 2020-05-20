Found Human Remains Along Highway 400 And Highway 93

The Orillia OPP are investigating after the discovery of human remains in the Township of Oro-Medonte.

On May 20, 2020 at 10:00 am Orillia OPP were called to a location near the area of Highway 400 and Highway 93 with reports that a motorist who had found what he believed to be human remains.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit, Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS), Central Region Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine (K9) were called in to assist the Coroner in this investigation.

More information will be released as the investigation progresses and it becomes available.