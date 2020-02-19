Fleming College Receives Multi-Million Dollar Contract To Deliver Prototype Project For Employment Services In Muskoka

Fleming College has strengthened its commitment to creating prosperity and transforming communities through a new Employment Services Contract recently awarded by the provincial government.

The college will operate one of three Employment Services prototype regions, transforming the province’s programs and services. Fleming College will act as Service System Manager for the region of Muskoka-Kawarthas, responsible for a vast eastern and central Ontario area reaching from Lake Ontario in the south, through Peterborough and the Kawarthas, across to the Muskoka region.

The provincial government’s prototype project includes three test regions: Muskoka-Kawarthas, Peel and Hamilton-Niagara. Fleming College is proud to be selected to participate in this prototype. The program will find innovative and efficient approaches to Employment Services, connecting job seekers with sustainable employment.

The government’s goal is to find innovative and efficient approaches to Employment Services to better connect all job seekers, including those receiving social assistance, people with disabilities, Indigenous Peoples, Francophones and those with unique needs, with sustainable employment opportunities. The province wants locally responsive, community-based, outcomes-focused, and client-centered services for individuals and businesses.

“Fleming College is a trusted public asset delivering education, skills training and employment service programs that respond to the needs of students, job seekers and employers,” said Fleming College President Maureen Adamson. “We are very eager to work alongside our partners in the region and the provincial government to meet its goals and connect more adults with good quality jobs.”

This project directly aligns with the College’s new strategic plan that is focused on providing learners with skills aligned with labour market needs to ensure broader and sustainable employment in our communities.

Through its two current employment services locations, Fleming College has served over 23,000 job seekers since 2010, achieving extensive community and employer engagement within the catchment areas. The College contributes $500M annually to the communities it serves, supporting economic and social innovation in the region.

Fleming is uniquely positioned to serve this large and primarily rural region with campuses in Peterborough, Lindsay, Cobourg and Haliburton and a 50-year history of serving these communities.