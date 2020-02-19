Five People Charged In Connection With A Robbery In Orillia

The Orillia OPP have arrested and charged several youths in connection with a Robbery in the City of Orillia.

On February 17, 2020 8:00 p.m. the Orillia OPP were notified of an assault that has occurred in the City of Orillia. During the investigation it was determined that this was a robbery. Orillia OPP quickly identified and arrested five youths from ages 16-18 in connection with this incident.

Police have arrested and charged the following people in connection with this incident:

Carson Bostock, age 18, of Orillia with:

Robbery

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime

This accused was held in custody and released on a Justice of the Peace Undertaking with a court date of March 17, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

Kyle Mino, age 18, of Severn with:

Robbery

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of an Unauthorized Weapon

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession for the Purpose of Selling

Possession over 30g of Dried Cannabis or Equivalent in a Public Place

This accused was held in custody and released on a Justice of the Peace Undertaking with a court date of March 10, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia.

A 17-year-old youth who cannot be named as he is a youth under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA) has been charged with:

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Weapon in a Public Place

Possession for the Purpose of Selling

Possession over 5g of Cannabis by a youth C

This youth was released on an Undertaking and set to appear at the Ontario Youth Court of Justice in Orillia.

The Orillia Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Orillia Crime Unit were called in to assist with this investigation.

More information will be released once it becomes available.