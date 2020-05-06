First Queer Film Festival In Muskoka Moves Online

Viewers from around the world will be able to livestream the first queer film festival in Muskoka from May 15 to 17 in support of the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia.

The festival, originally scheduled for March 21, was postponed due to COVID-19, but instead of cancelling the event, the festival committee decided to host it online. The event will feature 13 films depicting different perspectives of queer life, produced in Canada and abroad, and each day will include a live chat with the film directors. Participation in the three-day festival is free, but there will be a “tip jar” function for people who want to support Muskoka Pride’s efforts. Donations will help cover the costs of preparing the films for virtual viewing.

“This is an exciting and ambitious project for our community, and we’re thrilled to be showing these films to the world from Muskoka,” said Mervin Taylor-Morin, president of Muskoka Pride, in a statement. “It was hard to choose from all the great films submitted for selection to our festival, however, we believe we’ve created a diverse lineup of short and feature films that will resonate with the people who tune in to see them.”

Taylor-Morin said that it’s disappointing the film festival can’t be live and in person, but taking the festival online means it can reach a greater audience and bring attention to the Muskoka region. Despite the distance, the festival will also present directors with two awards: the Festival Favorite, determined by the festival jury, and the Audience Choice Award, which will be voted on by festival participants online.

Human rights activists and filmmakers Michelle Emson and Olena Semenova of Sanctuary Studios, a multimedia production company in Muskoka, helped make the online festival a reality. They worked with the festival committee and the Muskoka Lakes Chamber of Commerce to help the festival shift to virtual viewing.

“In these times of isolation, we understand how important it is to stay together united by common views and sharing common values,” Emson said in a statement. “We are happy to apply our technical skills and make Muskoka Queer Film Festival happen despite all the odds and to be available for everyone regardless of their sexual orientation, gender identity, or place of residence. We welcome everyone to join us online and share the festival atmosphere of a historic event for Muskoka.”

To join the online festival or learn more about the films, visit the Muskoka Queer Film Festival website. The films featured in the festival are: Another Sad Gay Love Story; Super Zee; Coming Out; AYANEH; So Beautiful; Consent factory: lesbo-queer perspectives; The Noose; One More Please; Queering; Good Bi Kiss; Punch Card; and The Unlikely Story of the Lesbians of First Friday.