First Heat Event Of The Year Expected Tuesday For Some Areas

Heat warning issued for:

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

First heat event of the year expected Tuesday through Wednesday.

A hot airmass approaching the area will bring daytime temperatures in the low thirties over the next couple of days. With increasing humidity on Wednesday, humidex values are expected to creep in the mid to high thirties. Lows between 20 and 22 degrees Celsius are also expected Tuesday night.

Temperatures will cool off Wednesday night as Tropical Depression Cristobal approaches Ontario.

Extreme heat affects everyone.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.