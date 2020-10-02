Female Charged With Impaired Driving After Falling Asleep Behind The Wheel

The OPP Orillia have arrested a female for impaired operation after finding her asleep behind the wheel in the City of Orillia.

On October 02, 2020, shortly after 5:30 a.m, police received information that a female was behind the wheel of a running vehicle on the side of Colborne Street, Orillia. Police attended and located the female who appeared to be asleep. After several attempts by the officer, the driver did wake up and an impaired operation investigation was conducted.

24-year-old Megan Ens of Fergus has been charged with impaired driving.

The accused was released and is set to appear on November 17, 2020 in court.