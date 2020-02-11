Female Assaulted On A Walking Trail In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they are investigating a report of an assault on a local trail within the City of Orillia and are asking the public for information.

On February 08, 2020 around 10:15 p.m. the victim was on the walking trail south of Cedar Island Road where she was approached by a suspect who made contact with her causing her to fall down and sustaining minor injuries. The victim began to yell at which time the male fled on foot.

The only description for the suspect is a male with a puffy blue jacket and “hipster” style glasses.

If anyone has information regarding the circumstances surrounding this occurrence or feels they may know who the suspect is they are encouraged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.