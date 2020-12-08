Fatal Workplace Accident In Severn

An update to a story we reported earlier.

On December 8, 2020 at 3:50 pm, Southern Georgian Bay OPP and first responders receivied a call to a workplace accident on the construction site at Lock 45 of the Trent-Severn Waterway in Severn Township.

Severn Fire and Emergency Services and Simcoe County Paramedic Services attended, however the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene and was pronounced deceased.

The deceased is identified as, Istvan Kokai, 69 years of age from Burlington.

A post mortem examination to determine the cause of death will be conducted at the Centre Of Forensic Sciences in Toronto.

The Ministry of Labour, the Crime Unit of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment as the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Unit continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death.

More details will be provided as they become available.